Macron calls for new Israeli-Palestinian talks in favor of two-state solution

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/17 11:21:39





After meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Macron told the press that Israelis and Palestinians should be able to live in recognized, secure borders.



"This has been the constant line of French diplomacy and I'm very attached to this. In this regard, France is prepared to support all diplomatic efforts on the basis of the peace parameters recognized by the international community," he said.



Yet, the French head of state said continued Israeli settlement policy could hamper effort to forge a diplomatic end to the conflict.



With regard to "continued settlement building," he stressed that international law should be "respected by all."



Without giving details on possible future negotiations, Netanyahu said Israeli officials "share the same desire for a peaceful Middle East."



The meeting between the two leaders at Elysee palace followed a commemoration of the victims of a mass arrest of French Jews in 1942, known as Vel d'Hiv raids.



In the raids, 13,000 Jews were arrested in the Velodrome d'Hiver cycling stadium and then deported to Auschwitz concentration camp in July 1942.

