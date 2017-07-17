18 killed, 18 missing in northeast China flooding

Eighteen people have died and another 18 remain missing after floods in China's northeastern city of Jilin, local authorities said Monday.



Heavy rain in the central and eastern parts of Jilin Province on Thursday and Friday left much of the province inundated.



The city of Jilin was severely flooded and more than 110,000 people had to be relocated, according to the city flood control and drought relief office.



A 32,360-strong search and rescue team has been deployed in the city to remove the sludge and debris, repair bridges, and reconnect households to telecommunications and electricity networks.

