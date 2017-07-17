Two mainland markets dive then pick up on Monday

The mainland's two stock markets in Shanghai and Shenzhen slumped by 2.51 percent and 4.02 percent, respectively, after the opening of the bourses on Monday morning, but managed to pick up shortly, which was largely propelled by banking shares.

At 9:46 am, the Shenzhen Component Index slumped by 4.02 percent to 10,009 points, the lowest level so far on Monday. At the same time, the Shanghai Component Index also dived to the lowest of 3141.47 points, down 2.51 percent.

Meanwhile, the tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext also slumped by 4.88 percent to the bottom to about 660 points on Monday morning.

The two main bourses started to climb quickly and managed to reach a relatively stable level as of press time. By 11:26 am Beijing time, the Shanghai Component Index fell by a slight 0.13 percent to 3218.2 points, while the Shenzhen Composite Index slipped by 1.74 percent to 10246.7points.

The rally was supported by the banking sector, with shares of the China Citic Bank surging 8.38 percent by 11:44 am, while the China Everbright Bank saw its shares surge by 6.46 percent by the same time.

But the ChiNext still maintained a relatively big falling range. By 11:30 am, it slipped by 2.98 percent to 1693.53 points.

The volatility took place as China was revealed to have a GDP growth of 6.9 percent in the second quarter, the same growth as in the first quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday.

NBS spokesman Xing Zhihong noted on Monday that there will be more positive changes in China's economic performance in the second half of this year.