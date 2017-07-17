Monkeys enjoy cool mist, watermelon at Quanzhou Wildlife Zoo in Fujian

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/17 13:48:49

A monkey eats watermelon at a zoo in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 16, 2017. As hot weather continued, staff members of Quanzhou Wildlife Zoo offered watermelon, fans or air conditioners for animals. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiuqiang)


 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
