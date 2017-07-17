Ethnic embroidery show in SW China's Yunnan

A woman of Yi ethnic group shows the embroidery to a tourist in Yiren Ancient Town in Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 16, 2017. More than 60 folk embroidery workers gathered in Chuxiong for an ethnic embroidery show on Sunday. With typical Yi ethnic style, they embroider the clothes with images of plants and animals. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)





