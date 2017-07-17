Disney Villains featured on new US postage

The US Postal Service released a sheet of 20 Forever stamps this Saturday, featuring 10 Disney villains.



Those classical characters to be on stamps include the Queen from "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" , Captain Hook from "Peter Pan," Maleficent from "Sleeping Beauty," Scar from "The Lion King," and more.



Each stamp showcases one Disney Villain set against a blue background, with his/her name on the left edge.



Postmaster Genera Megan J. Brennan joined by Disney officials dedicated the stamps Saturday afternoon during the annual Disney fan even D23 Expo at Anaheim Convention Center, California.



"The Postal Service is highlighting the Disney Villains and the pioneering spirit of the (Walt Disney Animation Studios' ) Ink and Paint Department that brought many of these characters to life," Brennan said in a statement, "these forever stamps are our way of saying Disney Villains will forever entertain us and serve as a tribute Disney's artistry and storytelling skill."



Walt Disney Animation Studios' Ink & Paint Department in Burbank of Los Angeles helped create the company's iconic animated films since 1932. In 2012, Disney joined with the U.S Postal Service and released stamps featuring characters from "Finding Nemo,", "Toy Story" and "Monsters, Inc."



Disney D23 Expo, began on July 14 and scheduled to last three days this year, provides dozens thousands participators from all around world with unprecedented access to Disney films, television, games, theme parks and celebrities.

