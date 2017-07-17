2 security personnel killed in suicide attack in NW Pakistan

At least two security personnel were killed and five others injured when their vehicle came under a suicide attack in Pakistan's northwest city of Peshawar on Monday morning, police said.



Muhammad Shoaib, assistant superintendent of police, said that the attack took place at about 9:00 a.m. local time when a suicide bomber riding on a motorcycle hit the vehicle of Frontier Constabulary, a paramilitary force in Pakistan, in Hayatabad Town of Peshawar.



An officer and his driver were killed and four security personnel and one passerby were injured in the attack, he said, adding that the security personnel were on the way to their office when their vehicle came under the attack.



Bomb disposal squad officers said that an estimated 7-8 kilograms of explosives along with ball bearings were used in the attack.



No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.



The attack occurred a day after Pakistani army launched a new operation coded Khyber-4 against the militants in Rajgal valley of Khyber Agency, a tribal area which borders with Hayatabad Town of Peshawar and Afghanistan.

