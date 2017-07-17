Ticketless child delays flight for 5 hours at Beijing airport

A fare-dodging child has delayed a flight at Beijing Capital Airport for five hours on Sunday.



The child managed to go through the security check Sunday before boarding HO1252, a flight from Beijing to Shanghai. Later, all the passengers on board have to disembark for another round of security check after a crew member found that the child has no ticket. The flight was delayed for five hours, Beijing Youth Daily reported.



The report said that the child was with other four other people.



However, the Beijing Capital International Airport told the Global Times they are still investigating the case.



The flight was supposed to take off from Beijing at 6:55 am, but was delayed for five hours after every passenger went through a second security check. It was finally able to take off at 11:59 am on Sunday.



In late June, a flight from Shanghai to Guangzhou was delayed for more than five hours when an elderly woman threw a handful of coins into the plane's engine for good luck.





