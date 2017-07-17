Science regulator calls on scientists to fight academic fraud after scandal

China's science regulator has called on scientists to combat academic fraud, particularly the fabrication of statistics, the plagiarism of research and all forms of ghostwriting.



The guideline has been issued in response to foreign publishing groups withdrawing journals produced by Chinese scientists, which caused "negative social repercussions" and "blackened the international reputation of Chinese scientists," according to the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) Friday.



The retraction of the papers shows that some scientists lack self-discipline and "lost the balance of their mindset," according to the guideline.



The guideline lists "four objections" for Chinese scientists, namely the objection to research data fabrication, plagiarism, ghostwriting and faking peer review report and other forms of academic evaluation corruption.



CAST also called on local science associations to improve their science and technology evaluation systems and establish ethics committees in universities, institutions and hospitals to step up investigations into academic misconduct.



Berlin-based publisher Springer announced on April 21 that it was withdrawing 107 scientific articles produced by Chinese institutions from editions of the Tumor Biology journal published between 2012 and 2016, because the papers "had been deliberately compromised by fabricated peer reviewer reports," Peter Butler, editorial director of Springer's Cell Biology & Biochemistry department, previously told the Global Times.



In March 2015, BioMed Central, a major publisher of medical and science journals based in the United Kingdom, retracted 43 papers because of fabricated peer reviews, 41 of which were written by Chinese scholars, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



China's Ministry of Science and Technology said in June that it had conducted a thorough examination of articles which were withdrawn by Springer, and it will also examine other scientific projects which were undertaken by the authors involved.

