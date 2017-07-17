Shared bike ‘graveyard’ found under bridge

A dozen shared bikes of different colors were found Sunday beneath Longzhugang Bridge in Putuo district after water levels lowered recently, reported the Xinmin Evening News.



Residents gathered along the bridge to exclaim and comment about the unusual sight. Many said that the river has become a "graveyard" for abandoned, stolen and vandalized shared bikes in recent times.



Others were more concerned about the "whodunnit" mystery of the scene. "Who would hold such a grudge? It is such an immoral thing to do!" one resident said.



A channel of Dayangpu River, which runs under the bridge, was draining the sewage system at the time, which led to decreased water levels in the lower reaches of the river.



Recent media reports about Shanghai's ever-escalating "shared bike wars" have drawn attention to the criminal antics taking place between competing shared bike companies.

