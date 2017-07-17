Online video disproves, preempts fugitive tycoon’s live-streamed broadcast

An online video apparently disproves in advance an announcement fugitive Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui is expected to make Monday night, and claims that Guo's alleged evidence is nothing but lies.



The video was posted on Youtube earlier Monday by a user named "Zhenxiang2Guowengui," meaning "the truth on Guo Wengui."



The video claims that the Chinese police have caught several alleged swindlers. One of them, a person surnamed Shen from North China's Shanxi Province, allegedly fabricated bank statements based on Guo's orders to blemish some people's reputations.



According to the video, Shen and another accomplice received 200,000 yuan ($30,000) from Guo to help him make the PowerPoint (PPT) presentation that Guo will use during his live-streamed broadcast at 7.30 pm Monday night Beijing time. Guo also allegedly promised to help Shen and Shen's family live in another country.



The video claims that Guo edited the bank statements and increased some people's assets a dozen-fold on the documents.



One of the bank accounts was changed from $18.8 million to $6.6 billion, the video shows.



It also preempted the PPT that it said Guo will use during his live-streamed program Monday night and challenged viewers to decide for themselves whether the presentation is credible.



Guo fled China in 2014 and now lives in the US. The Interpol has issued a red notice for Guo, who is believed to be involved in several corruption scandals.





