Online chat groups in which babies sold for 30k yuan shut down

Online chat groups that illegally arranged adoptions for cash have been shut down, according to a report from Jiankang Shibao, a health-focused newspaper.



Some couples were reportedly offering 30,000 to 70,000 yuan ($4,400 to $10,330) for babies in groups on the QQ instant messaging platform.



"I am an 18-year-old girl with a two-month-old baby of perfect physical health. Anyone willing to give me 30,000 yuan, the baby will be yours," a member of a QQ "baby adoption" chat group, was quoted by Jiankang Shibao as saying. The QQ chatting platform is owned by Tencent Corp.



The newspaper said that there are many similar chat groups and one only needs to pay 10 yuan to join a group.



All members are asked to post their personal information in their online profile including where they are from, whether they want to adopt or sell a baby, and their preferred sex, said the newspaper.



It added that members can even place an order for an unborn baby.



Jiankang Shibao found out that the groups were shut down last week because they "have violated official rules."



According to China's Children Adoption Law, only three types of infants or children are eligible for adoption: orphans; those who have been abandoned if their parents cannot be found; and those whose parents are unable to support them due to extreme difficulties. Children who meet any of the above-mentioned requirements also have to be less than 14 years old.



According to the report, the majority of adopters said they desire a baby boy and those who chose to sell their babies tended to be looking to rid themselves of baby girls.



One of the adopters told the newspaper that many prospective adopters are infertile and use these groups because legitimate adopting agencies have very strict procedures.



