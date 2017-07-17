Trouble bubbles up after car wash at protected lake

A man in Southwest China was drenched with criticism online after he was caught washing his car on the banks of a protected lake amid a government campaign to improve its water quality.



Video uploaded Saturday shows the man, who was not named in reports, washing his SUV with basins of water from Erhai Lake, a famous scenic area in Yunnan Province.



A woman is also seen scrubbing out car mats in the freshwater lake, which is also a nationally-protected nature reserve.



The owner was fined 500 yuan ($74), local environmental authorities said on Sunday.



The car-washing pair saw a wave of criticism on Sina Weibo. "You are not supposed to wash your personal belongings in Erhai Lake. It's a national nature reserve." wrote "xiaoyaodetiankong."



Area restaurants and hotels were scrutinized in April during the cleanup campaign to improve water quality, which will see new sewage and water treatment systems, according to the Chongqing Morning Post.



yunnan.cn

