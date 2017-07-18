PBC liquidity injection at monthly high

China's central bank on Tuesday pumped 200 billion yuan ($30 billion) into the financial system through open market operations, the highest daily injection in the past month.



The operations included 130 billion yuan of seven-day reverse repos, with an interest rate of 2.45 percent, and 70 billion yuan of 14-day reverse repos, with an interest rate of 2.6 percent, the People's Bank of China (PBC) said on its website.



The central bank aimed to offset the impacts from payments for taxes and government bonds, maturing reverse repos and medium-term lending facilities.