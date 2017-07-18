Five ex-senior officials investigated for alleged bribery

The former governor of east China's Fujian Province is under investigation for alleged bribery, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) announced on Tuesday.



Su Shulin, who is also a former deputy chief of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Fujian provincial committee, was expelled from the CPC and dismissed from public office for violating the Party's code of conduct and corruption on July 4.



The SPP said four other officials are also being investigated for taking bribes - Yang Chongyong, a former senior legislator in North China's Hebei Province, Wang Yincheng, former president of the People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (PICC), Zhou Chunyu, vice governor of East China's Anhui Province, and Cai Xiyou, former general manager of state-owned chemical firm Sinochem Group.



The five have been placed under "coercive measures," which may include summons by force, bail, residential surveillance, detention or arrest.



Xinhua

