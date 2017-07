A man attends the unveiling of the National Monument for the MH17 victims in Vijfhuizen, the Netherlands on Monday. Three years after the flight was shot down by a missile over Ukraine, more than 2,000 relatives gathered to unveil a "living memorial" to their loved ones. A total of 298 trees have been planted in the shape of a green ribbon for each of the victims on board the Malaysia Airlines flight en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP