1 killed, 29 injured in road accident in N. India

At least one person was killed and 29 others were injured in a road accident in northern Indian state of Haryana Tuesday, a police official said.



"The accident occurred when a private bus, carrying some 40 passengers, overturned after the driver suddenly lost control of the speeding vehicle on a national highway in the state's Sirsa district and jumped a road divider," he said.



While one person got crushed under the bus that turned turtle, those injured, mostly women, have been admitted to a local hospital, where the condition of some are said to be serious.



A probe has been ordered into the incident, the official said, adding that the driver of the bus will be arrested for rash and negligent driving once he is out of the hospital.



India has the highest number of road fatalities in the world. Road accidents occur often due to poor driving or badly maintained roads and vehicles.

