China supports full Palestinian sovereignty

China supports the political settlement of the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution, Chinese President Xi Jinping
said Tuesday.
China supports Palestine to build an independent, full sovereignty state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, Xi said in his talks with visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
China will host a symposium on peace between Palestine and Israel later this year to contribute wisdom to resolving the Palestinian issue, according to Xinhua News Agency.
"China is willing to participate in and support all efforts that are conducive to a political settlement of the Palestinian issue," the report said.
"China proposed to launch a tripartite dialogue mechanism with Palestine and Israel to advance major projects to assist the Palestinian side."
China regards both Palestine and Israel as important partners under the Belt and Road
initiative. Xi also reiterated that China will, "as always," support the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights.
In March, Xi told visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that peaceful coexistence between Israel and the Palestinians would be good for both parties and the region, and that it was favored by the international community.