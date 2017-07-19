Szczesny arrives at Juve

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was on the verge of joining Juventus on Tuesday as the Serie A champions flagged up the Poland international's arrival.



"Look who's just landed," the Turin club wrote on their official Twitter account next to a picture of Szczesny.



British media reported on Monday that Arsenal had accepted a 10 million pound ($13 million) fee for Szczesny, who spent the past two seasons on loan at AS Roma.



Szczesny featured in all 38 Serie A games for Roma last season and finished with 14 clean sheets, the most in the league.



The 27-year-old, capped 28 times by Poland, is expected to act as backup at Juventus for Italy's veteran No.1 goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon.



Szczesny made 132 appearances for Arsenal.

