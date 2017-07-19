Boro smash club record

Middlesbrough have broken their transfer record to sign striker Britt Assombalonga from second-tier Championship rivals Nottingham Forest for a fee in the region of 14 million pounds ($18.2 million).



Boro, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are believed to have met a buyout clause in the 24-year-old's contract.



Assombalonga scored 14 goals in 33 games for a struggling Forest side last term and had also attracted the interest of Burnley, but Boro have got their man after outbidding the Premier League club.



The fee surpasses the 12.7 million pounds the club paid to Dutch side Heerenveen for Brazilian striker Afonso Alves in January 2008.





