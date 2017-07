The pack ride past a supporter holding up a French flag as a media helicopter flies beside during the 165-kilometer 16th stage of the 2017 Tour de France cycling race on Tuesday between Le Puy-en-Velay and Romans-sur-Isere. Australian Michael Matthews won the stage ahead of Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen and German John Degenkolb. Briton Chris Froome retained the overall leader's yellow jersey. Photo: CFP