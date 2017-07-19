Federer into ATP Finals

Roger Federer has secured his place in the ATP Finals for a record 15th time after the Swiss world No.3 won a record eighth Wimbledon title on Sunday, the Association of Tennis Professionals confirmed Monday.



The 35-year-old six-time champion joins French Open winner Rafael Nadal in the season-ending tournament at the O2 Arena in London, having played in the event for a record 14 consecutive years from 2002 to 2015 before missing out last year through injury.



Federer and Nadal will be joined at the November 12-19 event by the remainder of the top eight players in the Race to London standings following the Paris Masters.

