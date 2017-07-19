BRICS countries to enhance S&T cooperation

A declaration and an action plan to boost science and technology cooperation among BRICS member countries were signed Tuesday by ministers of science, technology and innovation from those countries. Wan Gang
, China's minister of science and technology, said at the fifth BRICS science, technology and innovation ministerial meeting that the "Hangzhou Declaration" reiterated cooperation among BRICS countries, which was of great importance to improving innovation, boosting the world economy and helping sustainable development.
The "BRICS Action Plan for Innovation Cooperation (2017-2020)" stressed that innovation was one of the key driving forces of global sustainable development and played a fundamental role in promoting economic growth.
The plan said BRICS countries were committed to enhancing cooperation in innovation based on existing mechanisms and joint research programs, encouraging cooperation among science parks and strengthening training of technology transfer.
It said that BRICS countries should promote partnerships on youth innovation and entrepreneurship for pragmatic cooperation, establish inter-BRICS investment instruments, exchange young scientists and entrepreneurs, and stress the role of women in science, technology and innovation.
BRICS countries have 42 percent of the world's total population and create about 18 percent of global GDP. They also have 17 percent of global R&D investment and publish 27 percent of the world's science papers in international journals.
South Africa will host the sixth BRICS science, technology and innovation ministerial meeting.