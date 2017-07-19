Ukrainian separatist region declares plan to create new state

A separatist leader in the Ukrainian region of Donbas announced a plan on Tuesday to create a new state with Donetsk as capital.



"The new state formation will consist of 19 regions of the former Ukraine and will be called Malorossiya, taking Donetsk as its new capital. Kiev remains a historical and cultural center," Alexander Zakharchenko said in a statement.



Malorossiya will be "a federal state with broad powers of autonomy of the regions," in which regional languages are guaranteed to be retained, he said.



Most areas of today's Ukraine used to be called Malorossiya, when it was part of the Russian Empire before 1917.



Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who is currently visiting Georgia, said Ukraine was "hopeful for the reintegration of Donbas and Crimea, with the restoration of Ukrainian sovereignty over those territories."



The Kremlin has not reacted to the rebel proclamation so far, but Russia's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine, Boris Gryzlov, said it did not fit the Minsk process.



"I perceive this only as an invitation to a discussion. This statement has no constitutional consequences," Gryzlov was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti news agency.



War broke out in Donbas -- Donetsk and Lugansk -- between government troops and pro-Russian separatists following the February 2014 revolution that led to the fall of President Viktor Yanukovych. Violence has been plaguing the Donbas region since.



The two sides reached a peace agreement brokered by Russia, France and Germany in September 2014 in the Belarussian capital of Minsk, with a follow-up deal signed in February 2015.



The Minsk agreements envisage a cease-fire, a withdrawal of heavy weaponry from the contact line, a prisoner exchange and local elections in Donbas, among other measures.

