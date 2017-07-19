Britain to upgrade Typhoon fighter plane's defence system

Britain will upgrade the Defensive Aids Sub System (DASS) of its air force's Typhoon fighter plane, in a bid to improve the operational performance of the platform, according to an updated statement released on Tuesday by the Ministry of Defence.



A total of 40 million pounds will be invested by the government to carry out the upgrade program, and the contract has been awarded to Leonardo, a Britain-based company.



The enhanced DASS will upgrade the way the aircraft protects itself from a full range of threats, including enemy aircraft and missiles launched from the ground, according to the statement.



The DASS includes electronic support measures, missile warning, on-board electronic countermeasures and towed radar decoys.



Typhoon is a twin-engine, canard-delta wing, multirole fighter.



It is already a state-of-the-art combat aircraft that protects Britain both at home and abroad, but today's announcement is a clear example of how it is being continually enhanced and upgraded so it remains as effective tomorrow as it is today, said Defence Secretary, Sir Michael Fallon.

