UN, AU launch joint police patrol training in Somalia

The United Nations and African Union missions in Somalia on Tuesday launched a joint training program for police officers from Puntland and Galmudug states to carry out joint patrols in Galkayo, as part of a ceasefire agreement.



The UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said the trainees will also support ongoing initiatives to restore stability and the rule of law, and also act as focal points for rebuilding confidence and peace in Galkayo.



"The training aims to promote trust and confidence in Galkayo, by preparing a group of selected police officers to establish and implement joint police patrols in Galkayo, under a common command," UNSOM Police Commissioner in Somalia Christoph Buik said in a statement released in Mogadishu.



The training is taking place under the auspices of the Galkayo Ceasefire Agreement signed on Jan. 1 by the Puntland and Galmudug State Presidents.



Under the agreement, patrol teams from both states would be trained to help enforce the cessation of hostilities between the two administrations.



Buik said the joint patrol teams would provide security to the Joint Ceasefire Committee members, while on visits to a buffer zone established between both sides.



According to the UN, at least 100 police officers who will oversee the implementation of the Galkayo Ceasefire Agreement are taking part in the inaugural joint training launched at Galkayo Community Centre on Monday.



"We are ready to ensure the implementation of peace in Galkayo," noted Mohamed Hashi Abdi, the Vice President of Galmudug State.



"Somalis, we have to hold each other's hands, support one another and tell our people that we are one as brothers and sisters," he added.



Under the Galkayo ceasefire deal, leaders from the two states have also committed to withdraw troops and remove roadblocks, in order to allow free movement of people and goods.



Abdihakim Omar Amey, the Vice President of Puntland State said the joint police patrol is the beginning of the Somali integration process.



"We don't want to miss this opportunity," said Amey who added that Puntland was committed to spearheading the integration of the whole of Somalia, starting with the implementation of the Galkayo agreement.

