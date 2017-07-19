Egyptian FM to visit Baghdad Wednesday over counterterrorism

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will visit Iraq on Wednesday to discuss various regional issues including counterterrorism, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.



"The visit comes at a critical time, amidst mounting challenges that constitute an imminent threat to the Arab national security, and require the Arab nation to stand united in countering them, especially the phenomenon of terrorism and extremism," Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said in a statement.



During the visit, Shoukry is scheduled to meet with Iraqi President Fuad Masum, Vice President Iyad Allawi, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari and Parliament Speaker Saleem al-Jubouri, besides a number of other Iraqi political leaders.



The meeting come over a week after the Iraqi government declared victory in liberating the city of Mosul, the last stronghold of the Islamic State (IS) militant group in Iraq.



On July 10, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi officially declared Mosul as liberated from IS after nearly nine months of fierce fighting. This is regarded as a milestone in the Iraqi war on terrorism.



Since the Iraq-War and the fall of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein in 2003, the country has been going through chaos and sectarian strife even after the withdrawal of US troops that was completed in late 2011.



Egypt has been facing a rising wave of anti-government terrorism since the military removed former Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in July 2013.



Most of the attacks in Egypt, which have killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers ever since, were claimed by a Sinai-based group loyal to IS.

