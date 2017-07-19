Syria slams fresh Western sanctions over alleged chemical attack

The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday slammed the recent set of European sanctions on Syrian scientists and officials as "unjustified."



A day earlier, the European Union imposed sanctions on 16 Syrian scientists and military officials over allegations of their suspected involvement in a chemical attack in a northern Syrian town last April, which killed scores of civilians and was blamed on the government forces.



In its statement, the ministry said the sanctions were "unjustified and reflect the determination of the Western officials to keep supporting terrorism and misleading the public opinion."



The ministry reiterated that Syria had not used chemical weapons, further denying any possession of such substances.



"These sanctions indicate the lack of ethical standards of the West in dealing with the crisis in the world today," the ministry continued.



Syria has repeatedly denied Western allegations of chemical weapons use, with Damascus accusing the West of falsifying allegations to pressure the government to give up more concessions.

