Preliminary investigation targets at France's Melenchon over alleged European fund misuse: report

A preliminary investigation targeted at France's hard left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon on charges of "breach of trust" for alleged European fund misuse, a local newspaper reported on Tuesday.



Paris prosecutor office extended an inquiry into fake job involving many figures of the country's political mainstream, to members of "France Unbowed" party, Le Parisien reported.



Melenchon, chief of hard left group in the National Assembly, was accused of using European fund to pay his party staff when he was a member of the European parliament for the 2009-2017 period, it added.



The veteran denied it, stressing that "none of my parliamentary assistants have ever had any political responsibility either for the Left Party or for France Unbowed."



A preliminary investigation has been launched on March 22, targeting at members of France's centrist MoDem party, conservative party The Republicans, and the Socialist party on the allegations of European fund misuse.



In the far-right camp, Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Front party, has been already under formal investigation for alleged breach of trust in a separate case on fake job.

