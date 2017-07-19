Boko Haram terrorists surrender to Nigerian troops

A senior Boko Haram terrorist named Konto Fanami and three others has surrendered to Nigerian troops in the restive northeast Borno State, the Nigerian Army said Tuesday.



The four terrorists willingly deserted their hideouts and surrendered themselves to 120 Task Force Battalion at Goniri in Borno, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the Army spokesperson said in Abuja, the nation's capital.



"During preliminary interrogation, they confirmed that they abandoned the terrorism because of incessant hardship and realizing that they were misled by their terrorist group leaders," Usman said.



"They further stated they were also erroneously misinformed and brainwashed about Islam and the Nigerian military and the society generally," he added.



"The remorseful surrendered terrorists regretted their involvement in terrorism and marveled at the courtesy and humane treatment accorded them by the military on surrendering," the army spokesman said.



He called on other remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists to follow suit and renounce the devilish creed.



Usman said adequate arrangements had been made to receive all those that voluntarily renounced terrorism and surrendered themselves, assuring that they would be treated humanely.

