Scores killed in fresh farmers, herdsmen attack in Nigeria: security source

A renewed attack between farmers and herders in southern Nigeria's Kaduna State, have claimed over 30 lives while scores were said to sustain varying degrees of injuries.



A security source told Xinhua on Tuesday that the renewed crisis was said to have erupted since Sunday when some Fulani youths reported went to a village at Ugwan Uka to avenge the killing of their kinsman.



Kajuru Local Government is about 50 kilometers drive from the state capital.



Umbrella body of Fulani, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria on Saturday had alleged that four of its members were killed by youths from the troubled southern Kaduna.



They had alleged that the youths from Kadara and Gwari communities in Kajuru area of the southern part of the state, were responsible for the killings.



Yakubu Sabo, the state police spokesperson, who confirmed the incident, said he was aware of the misunderstanding among some individuals in the community which later led to a clash.



He said security operatives (police and army) have been drafted to the place and the area had been brought under control.



The police spokesman did not give details on the casualty figures, promising that once the casualty rate was confirmed, he would get back to Xinhua.



Arson, killing of innocents by suspected Fulani herdsmen have been rampant in the southern part of the state for some time now.

