5 killed, 21 injured in road accident in southern Morocco

A total of five people were killed and 21 others injured on Tuesday in a road accident in southern Morocco.



The accident took place after a truck and a van collided on the road linking the cities of Meknes and Errachidia, local authorities said.



A total of 3,593 people were killed in road accidents in Morocco in 2016, a slight increase from the year before, according to the Moroccan Transport Ministry.



Morocco has adopted a new strategy lasting from 2015 to 2025, vowing to reduce victims of road accidents by 50 percent.

