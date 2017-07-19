US sanctions Iran after recertifying Tehran's compliance with nuclear deal

The United States on Tuesday slapped new sanctions on 18 entities and individuals linked to Iran's ballistic missile program and other non-nuclear activities.
The new round of sanctions came hours after US President Donald Trump
's administration declared for the second time that Iran was complying with a 2015 nuclear deal but also called Iran "one of the most dangerous threats to US interests and to regional stability."
According to a statement by the US Treasury Department, 16 entities and individuals, including ones engaged in activities in support of Iran's military or Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, were designated for "engaging in support of illicit Iranian actors or transnational criminal activity."
Two additional Iranian organizations involved in Iran's ballistic missile program were also targeted by the US State Department, according to the statement.
"This administration will continue to aggressively target Iran's malign activities, including their ongoing state support of terrorism, ballistic missile program, and human rights abuses," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.
Under US law, the State Department is required every 90 days to recertify to Congress Iran's compliance with the nuclear deal.
However, according to senior Trump administration officials who briefed reporters Monday night on the issue, the recertification did not indicate that the Trump administration was going soft on Iran.
Officials also stressed that the Trump administration was expected to implement new non-nuclear sanctions that pertain to Iran's ballistic missile program and fast boat program.
Blaming Trump's predecessor, former President Barack Obama, for taking a "narrow approach" that overlooked Iran's "broader behavior" by striking the nuclear deal, one official who spoke on condition of anonymity told reporters that the Trump administration was holding Iran accountable for "its misdeeds in all respects."
The Trump administration first declared Iran's compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal in April.
However, according to the New York Times, Trump's patience with the nuclear deal, which he repeatedly condemned as "the worst deal ever negotiated" during the presidential campaign, appeared to be fraying.
Citing one US official, the New York Times reported that during an hour-long meeting last Wednesday, Trump spent 55 minutes of the meeting telling his major security advisers that he did not want to preserve the nuclear deal.
All of Trump's major security advisers recommended he preserve the nuclear deal for now while awaiting a new strategy to confront Iran, the Times reported.
From the outset of Trump's presidency, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis had on several occasions reportedly expressed concern about US relations with its European allies if Trump were to withdraw from the nuclear deal unilaterally.
According to the New York Times, some Trump advisers had argued that if the United States could "provoke Iran into being the one to scrap the nuclear deal, it will leave the United States in a stronger position."
Currently, the US Congress was working on a new Russia-Iran sanctions bill.
Meanwhile, the Iranian side had accused the Trump administration of violating the spirit of the Iran nuclear deal and its top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif warned in a recent interview with The National Interest that Iran would withdraw from the nuclear deal if major violation occurs.
"If it comes to a major violation, or what in the terms of the nuclear deal is called significant nonperformance, then Iran has other options available, including withdrawing from the deal," said Zarif.
Iran and six countries -- Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States -- reached an agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue in July 2015 that put it on the path of sanctions relief but with more strict limits on its nuclear program.
The deal set limits on Iran's nuclear activities and allowed regular inspections of the facilities inside Iran.
In return, the United States and the European Union will suspend nuclear-related sanctions against Iran, with the lifting of all past UN Security Council sanction resolutions.