MAKS-2017 airshow to promote Russian aerospace products on global market: Putin

The 13th International Aviation and Space Salon (MAKS) in Russia will facilitate further cooperation in the aerospace industry and promote Russian products both at home and abroad, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.



"An extensive exposition will be deployed. Leading Russian and foreign companies will present their achievements," Putin said in a speech at the opening ceremony of the MAKS-2017 airshow, which runs from Tuesday to Sunday in the Russian city of Zhukovsky on the southeastern outskirts of Moscow.



Over 790 aviation and aerospace companies from 26 countries and regions are expected to showcase thousands of products and design projects at the airshow in search of cooperation opportunities.



"Conferences and seminars will take place on topical issues of the industry development. A number of negotiations and signing of major contracts are planned," Putin said.



"We expect that all this will contribute to the strengthening of production cooperation, the growth of international cooperation, the promotion of Russian products in the domestic and foreign markets. We have something to offer," the president said.



More than 73,000 professionals have signed up for a visit at the airshow so far, and the total number of visitors is expected to reach hundreds of thousands, according to the organizing committee of the airshow.



Founded in 1993, the MAKS is a biennial event aimed at displaying Russian aerospace-related high-tech products and promoting business cooperation with foreign partners in the aerospace sector.



The entire event usually lasts for six days, exclusively accessible to research and development institutions, business organizations and the press in the first three days, and then open to the public for the rest of the time.

