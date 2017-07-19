China's zoos take measures to cool down animals in hot weather

A Japanese macaque splashes water at Hefei Wildlife Park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, July 18, 2017. The zoo provided extra pools, air conditioning, fruits and ice cubes to ease the lives of animals here under continuous summer heat. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Squirrel monkeys drink water at Hefei Wildlife Park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, July 18, 2017. The zoo provided extra pools, air conditioning, fruits and ice cubes to ease the lives of animals here under continuous summer heat. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Squirrel monkeys approach an ice cube at Hefei Wildlife Park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, July 18, 2017. The zoo provided extra pools, air conditioning, fruits and ice cubes to ease the lives of animals here under continuous summer heat. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A feeder gives ice cubes to pandas at Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 18, 2017. The hot weather has been lasted in Chongqing for days recently, and Chongqing Zoo took various measures to cool down animals according to their different life and dietary habits. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)