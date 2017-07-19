'Gathering of the sixth month' festival marked in NW China's Qinghai

A man gets his back and cheeks pierced with steel needles during a ritual ceremony in Tongren County of Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 17, 2017. "Gathering of the sixth month" was a festival with a history of more than 1,400 years in the region. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

A man gets his back and cheeks pierced with steel needles during a ritual ceremony in Tongren County of Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 17, 2017. "Gathering of the sixth month" was a festival with a history of more than 1,400 years in the region. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

A man gets his back pierced with steel needles during a ritual ceremony in Tongren County of Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 17, 2017. "Gathering of the sixth month" was a festival with a history of more than 1,400 years in the region. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Men dance with their cheeks pierced with steel needles during a ritual ceremony in Tongren County of Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 17, 2017. "Gathering of the sixth month" was a festival with a history of more than 1,400 years in the region. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)