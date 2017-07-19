In pics: art of golden wire color ceramic glaze

Published: 2017/7/19

Inheritor of the golden wire color ceramic glaze art Wang Yuping glues different mineral pigments onto the board in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, July 18, 2017.(Xinhua/Pu Dongfeng)


 

Inheritor of the golden wire color ceramic glaze art Wang Yuping presents her artwork in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, July 18, 2017.(Xinhua/Pu Dongfeng)


 

Posted in: ARTS
