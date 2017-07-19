Marvel comic legend Stan Lee gets hand-and-foot print ceremony in Hollywood

Marvel comic legend Stan Lee received Tuesday one of Hollywood's highest accolades -- a hand and foot print ceremony, imprinting his hands and feet in cement in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.



Lee, the 94-year-old comic legend has brought to life some of the world's most famous super heroes, including Spider-Man, The Hulk, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Thor, Dr. Strange and many others, who were all created more psychologically complex than those characters in previous works.



"I can not tell you what this means to me. I am thrilled, I am overwhelmed," Stan Lee said at the ceremony, greeted by many fans, "I've been the luckiest man in the world because I've had friends. And to have the right friends is everything -- people you can depend on, people who tell you the truth if you ask for something."



He also paid tribute to his "wonderful" wife of nearly 70 years, Joan, who died July 6 at the age of 93.



After his speech, Lee placed his hand-and-foot prints in cement, where fans cheered for him along with special guests including filmmaker Kevin Smith and comic-book artist Todd McFarlane.



"(When you read Stan Lee's works), for a few moments you can be a hero yourself," Michael Snyder, one of Lee's long-time fans told Xinhua at the ceremony, "you can be a teenager again with Spider Man, you can be the Hulk when you bust out, you can fly to the sky through Silver Surfer and go to Realm Unknown with Dr. Strange."



Lee, born Stanley Lieber on Dec. 28, 1922, began his career in 1939 and joined the Marvel Comics in 1961. He is considered as one of the most legendary names in the history of comic books and the leading creative force behind the rise of Marvel Comics.



Lee was also honored as a Disney Legend at Disney annual event D23 Expo, for his efforts in the creation about 90 percent of Marvel's most recognized comic characters.

