Learning Chinese

Chat attack

invisible support

隐形资助

(yǐnxínɡ zīzhù)

A: I just received a school notice telling me to go pick up my subsidy, but I didn't tell anyone about my family's economic difficulties. 

学校刚通知我去领补助, 可我没和别人说过我家经济困难啊。

(xuéxiào ɡānɡ tōnɡzhī wǒ qù lǐnɡ bǔzhù, kě wǒ méi hé biérén shuōɡuò wǒjiā jīnɡjì kùnnán a.)

B: This is part of the "invisible support" that our school is promoting. The school will monitor student's expenditures at the cafeteria, if spending is lower than 200 yuan a month, they will provide a subsidy. 

这是学校推行的"隐形资助"。学校会监测学生每月在食堂的消费, 低于200元的就会给补助。

(zhèshì xuéxiào tuīxínɡ de yǐnxínɡ zīzhù. xuéxiào huì jiāncè xuéshēnɡ měiyuè zài shítánɡ de xiāofèi, dīyú èrbǎiyuán de jiùhuì ɡěi bǔzhù.)

A: This is good. Giving it automatically will save these students from the embarrassment of applying for financial help.

不错。这让学生免遭申请补助的尴尬。

(bùcuò. zhè rànɡ xuéshēnɡ miǎn zāo shēnqǐnɡ bǔzhù de ɡān ɡà.)



