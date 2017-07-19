China’s NEV boom draws global, domestic players

Visitors look at NEVs during an international NEV show in Beijing on July 15. Photo: IC







The Chinese market for almost everything from cars to mobile phones is a massive one, and in many ways, where China goes, companies tend to follow.



That seems to be the case in the new-energy vehicle (NEV) sector. Enjoying government subsidies, NEVs are one of the fastest-growing segments in the world's largest auto market.



Although the sector is plagued by a barrage of issues, such as subsidy fraud, the Chinese government and drivers are making it increasingly clear that NEVs will be the future of green mobility in China.



Future market



"There is no doubt that NEVs are the future," Mei Songlin, vice president and managing director of China operations at US market consultancy J.D. Power, told the Global Times on Monday. "China is on the right path to achieving that."



The Chinese government has placed special focus on the development of NEVs, offering favorable policies such as tax incentives for both carmakers and drivers.



For example, based on the mileage from a full charge, a purely electric passenger car could receive subsidies ranging from 25,000 yuan ($3,700) to 55,000 yuan, according to a KPMG report released in April.



Drivers can also get sizable subsidies when purchasing an NEV, though these subsidies have become smaller each year. One driver in Beijing who recently purchased an NEV said she only had to pay 60 percent of the total price, with government subsidies taking care of the remaining 40 percent.



"I heard it was 50 percent last year," the driver, who only gave her last name as Huang, told the Global Times. She said an NEV is the "appropriate choice" given the subsidies and other perks, such as it being much easier to get a license plate in Beijing for NEVs.



"It's also protecting the environment," Huang said.



A growing number of Chinese drivers share Huang's sentiment, according to Mei. He said that in a recent survey conducted by J.D. Power, 33 percent of participants who plan to buy a car in the next year said they would consider an NEV, while 18 percent of participants who purchased a car the previous year said they had thought about it. The latter represents a significant increase from 9 percent in 2014, Mei noted.



In June, NEV sales in China increased 33 percent year-on-year to 59,000, according to data released on July 12 by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The number represents a remarkable improvement from the beginning of the year, when the government started to roll back incentives and NEV sales declined by over 55 percent.



In a development plan issued in April, the MIIT said NEV sales in China should reach 2 million by 2020.



That prospect has drawn interest from all types of companies.



'All in'



German carmaker Daimler AG, which makes Mercedes-Benz cars, and its Chinese partner BAIC Motor announced on July 5 that, as part of a new strategic framework agreement, the two companies will invest a total of 50 billion yuan in the production of battery electric vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand at a production hub in Beijing.



Daimler and BAIC plan to produce battery electric vehicles in China by 2020, according to a joint statement posted on Daimler's website.



"Daimler is taking a strategic step forward in the field of Battery Electric Vehicles in China. Together with our local partner BAIC, we are all in," Hubertus Troska, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for China, was quoted as saying in the statement. "We continue to invest in the world's largest market for e-mobility."



Sweden-based Volvo Car Group took a bold decision also on July 5 by announcing that starting in 2019, all the cars it introduces will have an electric motor, marking the historic end of cars that only have an internal combustion engine, according to a company statement.



German carmaker Volkswagen has also been aggressively pursuing its NEV strategy in China, planning on delivering 400,000 NEVs in China by 2020 and more than 1.5 million by 2025, according to media reports.



Growing competition



But plenty of domestic brands are making waves in the NEV market as well. Some even argue that domestic brands are taking the lead in the NEV sector. Major domestic carmakers such as BAIC, SAIC Motors, BYD Company Ltd and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group are all aggressively pursuing NEV strategies.



BAIC has launched several electric cars including the EU260 and EC180.



Sales for BAIC NEVs increased 50 percent year-on-year to 30,154 units in the first half of 2017, domestic news portal sina.com reported on Monday. The company also announced the completion of expansion at its manufacturing hub in Beijing, adding an output capacity of 150,000 annually.



Shanghai-based SAIC also has a heavy presence in the NEV sector. Its electric models under the Roewe brand are a dominant force in the Shanghai market, according to media reports. In the first five months of 2017, NEV sales in Shanghai reached 10,699, about 80 percent of which are from SAIC, sina.com reported on July 10.



BYD sold the most electric cars in 2016, having shipped 102,500 units in China, beating Silicon Valley's Tesla, which sold 75,000 cars worldwide, according to Bloomberg.



The Chinese NEV market has also attracted some newcomers.



One of these is Nio, which is backed by big names such as Tencent Holdings Chairman Ma Huateng and JD.com Inc's founder Liu Qiangdong. The start-up has launched several NEV models including sports model EP9 and sports utility model ES8, both electrically powered.



According to some media estimates, there are more than 160 companies registered in China as NEV makers.



Home advantage



Liu Yuhua, a Beijing-based auto industry analyst, said domestic brands have a better chance in the NEV market.



"I think it's a commonly accepted theory that NEVs are the only chance for domestic brands to catch up with their foreign competitors," Liu told the Global Times on Monday.



He pointed out that domestic firms, in addition to benefiting from strong government support, have a huge market base.



"Chinese brands are not that far behind global leaders in the area," Liu said.



Mei also noted that in areas where consumers are most concerned about NEVs, Chinese and foreign brands are in a similar position.



Mileage from a full charge, power and technological maturity are three factors most consumers consider when making a decision, Mei said.



"So far, all NEV companies are facing similar problems, and no one is getting ahead. But Chinese firms have a great chance given the support they get from the government," he said.



But the NEV sector is also facing a lot of problems, including subsidy fraud by some companies. The MIIT has so far fined dozens companies for such illegal activities.



Also, infrastructure, specifically charging stations, is another issue faced by the NEV sector. Huang, the NEV driver, said her biggest concern was finding a charging station.



"It's hard to install one at our apartment complex and it's very inconvenient to charge the battery," she said.