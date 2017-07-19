Malawi's former agriculture minister arrested

Malawi's graft busting body, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Wednesday arrested former agriculture minister George Chaponda, who was under investigation for corruption.



Chaponda was allegedly involved in dubious procurement of maize from the neighboring Zambia.



He was recently fired as minister by President Peter Mutharika to pave way for investigations.



Acording to the government's official Government social media page, 'Official Malawi Government Online', Chaponda will soon appear before court.

