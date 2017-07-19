Metro Line 2 breakdown at rush hour stays cool

Air conditioning fortunately stayed working during a malfunction along Shanghai metro Line 2 Wednesday morning at rush hour, said Shanghai Metro operators.



Due to a subway doors breakdown, trains from Zhangjiang High Technology Park to Shanghai Science & Technology Museum had to be operated at limited speed and with less train frequency, Shanghai Metro announced on its official Weibo at 8:45 am.



Normal operations resumed at 9:10 am.



Some passengers reported that during the suspension of service, subway cars became very stuffy. But subway operators explained that there was no malfunctioning of the air conditioning system on Line 2.



The air was stuffy, according to subway operators, because when subway cars stop there is no piston ventilation, thus reducing air flow inside crowded subway cars.





