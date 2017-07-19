Chaoyang district to recruit thousands of locals to help register migrants

The authorities in Beijing's Chaoyang district will recruit 2,464 locals to help make sure that all migrants to the area are registered with police.



The new recruits will help ensure that all the migrants to the district register their residence permits with police, according to a post on Chaoyang police's official Sina Weibo account Monday.



Their other duties will include collecting and registering migrants' personal information and that of their rented accommodation, promoting awareness of safety and the law, and reporting any potential safety hazards, according to the post.



The paid positions will be open to anyone, but preference will be given to those who have Beijing permanent residence permits, and especially those who have Chaoyang permanent residency, the post said.



Preference will also be given to unemployed graduates, village officials, soldiers with a college education and retired servicemen.



The post says applicants will have to sit four examinations including a written test, an interview, a psychological test and a computer skills test.



The post did not explain why this move has been taken at this time.



Migrants made up 37.9 percent of Beijing's total population by the end of 2015, according to the Beijing Statistical Information Net.



Beijing is on course to cap its population at 22 million in 2017 as the capital saw its population growth rate begin to slow last year, the then acting mayor Cai Qi said in January, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Global Times

