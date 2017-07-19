Crackdown continues against scooters & bikes

Shanghai traffic police have extended their ongoing traffic crackdown on scooters and shared bikes, according to the Shanghai Morning Post.



Common violations committed by scooters and shared bike riders include using sidewalks, not staying in designated lanes, not parking at designated areas and riding in the opposite direction.



In two recent cases, traffic police in Baoshan district fined two men 50 yuan ($7.40) each for riding a bicycle or scooter against oncoming traffic.



Baoshan district traffic police officer Zhu Jie said he handles at least 50 violations every day, including vehicles, non-motor vehicles and pedestrians.



Another traffic police officer said many scooters and bicycle riders are simply unaware of traffic regulations, including one that requires riders to push their vehicles when passing a zebra crossing.





