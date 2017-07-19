Word Matters

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"I bring my son because he doesn't know what outdoor movies are."From July 1 through the end of August, 28 parks across Shanghai will offer free nightly outdoor screenings of over 150 different movies. This will be the 13th year that Shanghai's summer movie festival takes place. Outdoor movie theaters often attract between 100 and 400 people per night, most whom are elderly and children. Industry experts said outdoor theaters allow local apartment community residents to socialize. Organizers said with more night parks opening, they will try to offer more variety of movies.