Cooling down

As Shanghai's temperatures soar to nearly 40 C, many local residents turn to age-old techniques to relieve themselves. But how are foreigners in the city responding to the sweltering summer heat and humidity? The Global Times recently interviewed some expats for their reaction.



German Wolfgang Taube, who has been living in China for eight years, said that summer temperatures in China are higher than in his home city.



"But I have gotten used to it," he said, adding that humidity is in fact a bigger challenge than temperature.



Claudia from Romania works as a model in China yet usually returns to home country during Shanghai's "very very hot" summer season.



But kung fu students Ville Hamalaine, Anniina Hirvonen and Matias Ovaska from Finland have no such luxury.



Comparing Shanghai with their home city, they said "the air is more humid and hotter here, and there is no wind."



However, each of our interviewees had different definitions for "hot."



Taube said the highest temperature he could bear is 40 C, while Claudia can't stand anything higher than 30 C.



To relieve himself, Taube hangs out at his neighborhood public swimming pool, where he chats with locals over cold beers.



"In Germany, the water is normally too cold; here the water is very nice in the evening," he added.



Ovaska, who prefers to avoid direct sunlight, keeps indoors while Claudia simply wears less clothes.



Hirvonen slathers herself in sunscreen creams and wears broad-rimmed hats outdoors.



Chinese locals, however, utilize other techniques that our interviewees may want to consider.



Liushen Florida Water, Tiger Balm, Feng You Jing and bamboo mats are just some of the age-old methods for the Chinese people to stay cool.

Photos: CFP

Liushen Florida Water



Many Chinese cannot live without Liushen Florida Water, as this product serves as both a pest repellent, itch soother and perfume as well as helping cool down the skin.



In spite of its name, Liushen Florida Water is unique to China and is actually becoming more popular in Western markets than the American version.



Taube said that he'd heard how popular Florida Water is in China but had never thought to use it.



After trying the product, most interviewees said they liked its fragrance. "It is fresh. The smell is really good," Ovaska said.



As for its effectiveness in cooling down, Claudia felt her arms were a bit cooler after using the Florida Water, but others said they'd need to use a lot more to really feel the cooling effect.



Tiger Balm



Tiger Balm is another popular topical application among Chinese in the summer. It has several uses, including repelling mosquitoes, relieving mosquito bites, preventing heatstroke and easing muscle pain.



Our interviewees pointed out they were already familiar with Tiger Balm. "We use this in Germany if you have a cold, and we put it on our chest to help breathing," Taube said.



The Finnish interviewees said that, in their homeland, the use of Tiger Balm is different than how the Chinese use it.



"When we have a cold we put such balm around our neck to help warm you up," Hamalaine said.



Nonetheless, the cooling effect of Tiger Balm was obvious for them. Claudia and Taube "felt fresh" after applying it to their bodies, but Ovaska disliked the smell. Claudia agreed, saying Tiger Balm tends to "make men run away" from her.



Feng You Jing



Feng You Jing is an essential oil in China used for mosquitoes, preventing heatstroke, relieving headaches and keeping up one's spirit.



Chinese usually apply one or two drops of Feng You Jing on their temples or under their nose. But the smell of Feng You Jing turned off some of our foreign interviewees. "It is too strong, and I won't use it," Claudia said.



But after putting a small amount of Feng You Jing under their noses, most interviewees admitted that they felt refreshed and easier to breathe.



Bamboo mats



Chinese love to sleep and sit on bamboo mats during the summer, which stay cool and comfortable no matter how temperatures soar.



But when we first showed a bamboo chair mat to our interviewees, most can't make out what it was supposed to be used for.



Claudia guessed it was like a place mat for hot dishes. When we explained its use, they conceded that it was a creative invention.



Taube said it would be useful for fake-leather seats and sofas, which the skin sticks to in the summer. "With this mat in between, the problem can be avoided," he added.



Portable electronic fans



Those interviewees from Europe said they have never before seen someone using portable electronic fans until arriving in Shanghai.



Hamalaine explained that, in Finland, the average summer temperature is only between 15 C and 20 C, and much windier than Shanghai, "so people there usually don't need electric fans."



In terms of the effectiveness of a portable fan, most interviewees agreed it is slightly useful.



"It can help. I think kids will like it, especially when they get tired or want something to play with," Taube said.



"Weird" ways



Our interviewees also pointed out some "weird" ways they have noticed Chinese locals trying to cool down in the summer.



Taube pointed out the notorious "Beijing bikini," which is when Chinese men roll up their shirts over their sweaty bellies. He called such behavior "shocking."



Likewise, Ovaska had heard that Chinese actually drink hot tea when they feel hot, which he failed to fathom. "When you are sweating so much, drinking hot tea or water doesn't make sense," he said.



Taube and Claudia said they are confused why Chinese girls use umbrellas or parasols if it is not raining.



"For us, it is a bit strange. Westerners are not shy about our skin color. We try to be brown, while Chinese try to be white," Taube said.



"Once I used an umbrella in the summer back in my country and my friends joked that I had been massively influenced by the lifestyle of Chinese girls," Claudia laughed.

Claudia





Wolfgang Taube





(From left) Ville Hamalaine, Anniina Hirvonen, Matias Ovaska Photos: Global Times











