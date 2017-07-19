Cultural and economic talks held between Hangzhou and Frankfurt

By Wu Lan in Germany Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/19 19:08:39

The delegates take a group picture at Frankfurt's city hall







A Chinese national flag was waving last Thursday in the sky over Romerberg, the municipal square of Frankfurt, the German city renowned as Europe's financial center, which was the highest honor the local government offered to its visitors from Hangzhou.



This symbolized the importance that Frankfurt attached to the business and cultural delegation led by Xie Shuangcheng, vice mayor of Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang Province, and proves that Sino-German cooperation is diversifying.



Attendees at the meeting included Stephan Siegler, speaker of Frankfurt's legislative body; Dr. Renate H. Sterzel, vice mayor of Frankfurt; Lu Qizhi, deputy consul-general of the Consulate-General of China in Frankfurt; Jumas Medoff, president of the Frankfurt foreign affairs conference; Yang Ming, representative of the Hesse foreign council and president of Germany's Overseas Chinese Chamber of Commerce; Mr. Hechler, director of Frankfurt's foreign affairs office; Sonja M. Mueller, director of Chinese affairs at the Frankfurt Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Bertram Roth, director of overseas operations and head of China marketing at Frankfurt RheinMain GmbH International Marketing of the Region; and Su Yinhu, editor-in-chief of Global Times European edition.



Dr. Sterzel, vice mayor of Frankfurt, welcomed the Hangzhou delegation in her welcome speech. Frankfurt is a financial hub with a long history, diverse population and multicultural environment, she said. More than 10,000 Chinese live in the multi-ethnic city and many Chinese enterprises have settled in the city, she said.



Frankfurt is looking forward to further expanding cooperation with Hangzhou in such sectors as the information economy, e-commerce, intelligent manufacturing, conference and exhibitions, and broadening the scale of personnel exchanges to promote more pragmatic cooperation at higher levels and broader areas between the two cities, she added.



Xie Shuangcheng, vice mayor of Hangzhou, expressed gratitude for the reception offered by the municipal government of Frankfurt.



As it is the hometown of Goethe, Xie has long wanted to visit Frankfurt, he said. Frankfurt stands out as a center of industry and commerce, financial services and transportation in Germany and even all of Europe, meanwhile the city has the biggest international auto show in Europe, sharing many common traits with Hangzhou, he said.



Hangzhou, the birthplace of renowned enterprises such as Alibaba Group Holdings and Geely Holdings, has witnessed the extensive use of Internet technologies and big data, making effective achievements in building itself as a smart city with cash-free payments, Xie said.



Xie also strongly supported the proposal of Dr. Sterzel on developing cooperation in more sectors, saying that the two cities can build communication mechanisms to carry out the relevant specifics.



Yang Ming, representative of the Hesse foreign council and president of Germany's Overseas Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said he was delighted to see the communication between the two municipal governments, and their discussion on further cooperation.



As the honorary chairman of the Hangzhou Overseas Chinese Association, Yang felt that this cooperation has laid awesome responsibilities on his shoulders, which he will endeavor to fulfill.



Yang also mentioned the



Germany's Overseas Chinese Chamber of Commerce would like to cooperate with enterprises and organizations in Hangzhou and Hamburg, endeavoring to establish an international cooperation platform according to the principles of cooperation, Yang said.



The fruits of the Hangzhou investment forum, as well as creative cooperation modes and the plan regarding the international vocational education and training program should be carried out, meanwhile the SMEs cooperation platform should also be promoted in practical ways, Yang said. A Chinese national flag was waving last Thursday in the sky over Romerberg, the municipal square of Frankfurt, the German city renowned as Europe's financial center, which was the highest honor the local government offered to its visitors from Hangzhou.This symbolized the importance that Frankfurt attached to the business and cultural delegation led by Xie Shuangcheng, vice mayor of Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang Province, and proves that Sino-German cooperation is diversifying.Attendees at the meeting included Stephan Siegler, speaker of Frankfurt's legislative body; Dr. Renate H. Sterzel, vice mayor of Frankfurt; Lu Qizhi, deputy consul-general of the Consulate-General of China in Frankfurt; Jumas Medoff, president of the Frankfurt foreign affairs conference; Yang Ming, representative of the Hesse foreign council and president of Germany's Overseas Chinese Chamber of Commerce; Mr. Hechler, director of Frankfurt's foreign affairs office; Sonja M. Mueller, director of Chinese affairs at the Frankfurt Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Bertram Roth, director of overseas operations and head of China marketing at Frankfurt RheinMain GmbH International Marketing of the Region; and Su Yinhu, editor-in-chief of Global Times European edition.Dr. Sterzel, vice mayor of Frankfurt, welcomed the Hangzhou delegation in her welcome speech. Frankfurt is a financial hub with a long history, diverse population and multicultural environment, she said. More than 10,000 Chinese live in the multi-ethnic city and many Chinese enterprises have settled in the city, she said.Frankfurt is looking forward to further expanding cooperation with Hangzhou in such sectors as the information economy, e-commerce, intelligent manufacturing, conference and exhibitions, and broadening the scale of personnel exchanges to promote more pragmatic cooperation at higher levels and broader areas between the two cities, she added.Xie Shuangcheng, vice mayor of Hangzhou, expressed gratitude for the reception offered by the municipal government of Frankfurt.As it is the hometown of Goethe, Xie has long wanted to visit Frankfurt, he said. Frankfurt stands out as a center of industry and commerce, financial services and transportation in Germany and even all of Europe, meanwhile the city has the biggest international auto show in Europe, sharing many common traits with Hangzhou, he said.Hangzhou, the birthplace of renowned enterprises such as Alibaba Group Holdings and Geely Holdings, has witnessed the extensive use of Internet technologies and big data, making effective achievements in building itself as a smart city with cash-free payments, Xie said.Xie also strongly supported the proposal of Dr. Sterzel on developing cooperation in more sectors, saying that the two cities can build communication mechanisms to carry out the relevant specifics.Yang Ming, representative of the Hesse foreign council and president of Germany's Overseas Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said he was delighted to see the communication between the two municipal governments, and their discussion on further cooperation.As the honorary chairman of the Hangzhou Overseas Chinese Association, Yang felt that this cooperation has laid awesome responsibilities on his shoulders, which he will endeavor to fulfill.Yang also mentioned the G20 Sino-German Business and Investment Summit and Project Cooperation Matchmaking Meeting held in Hamburg, Germany on July 10, which was co-organized by the governments of Hangzhou and Hamburg. During the meeting, a project on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Germany and Europe was launched under the framework of the Belt and Road initiative, aimed at building a long-standing, practical and sustainable platform for the cooperation between SMEs in China and those in Europe.Germany's Overseas Chinese Chamber of Commerce would like to cooperate with enterprises and organizations in Hangzhou and Hamburg, endeavoring to establish an international cooperation platform according to the principles of cooperation, Yang said.The fruits of the Hangzhou investment forum, as well as creative cooperation modes and the plan regarding the international vocational education and training program should be carried out, meanwhile the SMEs cooperation platform should also be promoted in practical ways, Yang said.

Newspaper headline: China’s flag waving in Frankfurt



