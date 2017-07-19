Man prank calls fire dept, lights fire

A Heilongjiang Province man who made a drunken prank call to his local fire department then lit a small fire outside his door in an attempt to avoid fines received seven days in police detention.



The man, surnamed Wang, admitted to police he was drunk when he dialed emergency dispatch claiming his house was on fire.



Firefighters and police rushed to the remote location in Duerbote county to find not a house in flames but a small pile of burning brush outside Wang's door on July 5.



Aolin station police chief Yu Jinzhu explained officers called Wang in fear he would try to rush back into the house and save his valuables.



When they got through, Wang told officers the fire was growing.



They arrived only to find 10 people standing around the small fire at Wang's home.



Wang said he never thought firefighters would actually come, read the report.



Facing the sobering truth, Wang said he started a small fire outside his home in the hopes authorities would let him off the hook. They didn't.



Global Times

