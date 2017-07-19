China digging its deepest subway station in Chongqing

Crews in Southwest China's mountainous metropolis of Chongqing are currently tunneling for what will soon be China's deepest subway station, media reported Wednesday.



At 94.5 meters below the surface, the station on the city's Subway Line 10 will be one of the deepest in the world, second only to Arsenalna station in Kiev, Ukraine.



The station, which is not yet named, will be located below the existing Hongtudi station on Chongqing's Subway Line 6.



Set to open by the end of this year, the new station will require commuters to take five escalators down a distance equivalent to a 31-story building.



The Chongqing metro joins those in Moscow and Pyongyang as having some of the deepest stations in the world.



However, it is more than 10 meters short of the current record-holder.



Opened in 1960, the Arsenalna station on the Sviatoshynsko-Brovarska Line in Kiev, Ukraine sits 105.5 meters beneath the surface.



