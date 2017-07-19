Celebrity accused of pedophilia takes legal action against rumors

A Chinese Internet celebrity whom netizens accused of being a pedophile said he has taken legal action against online rumors, and that the Shanghai police are monitoring the case.



Xu Haojie, who has more than 500,000 followers on his Sina Weibo account, posted a lawyer's letter on Weibo Tuesday, requiring netizens who he claimed had spread "false information" to delete their online comments and apologize.



Shanghai police on Tuesday said that they are monitoring the case, thepaper.cn reported. However, whether police will officially investigate the case remained unknown as of press time.



Some netizens have accused Xu of being a pedophile.



A post on Douban, a Chinese media review site, claims that Xu is a pedophile with screenshots showing that Xu followed many Sina Weibo users which the post claims are "definitely pedophiles," and even established a teenage-porn website ishotacon.com in 2016.



The website mentioned in the post could not be accessed as of press time.



Heated discussions have sparked online, with many netizens calling Xu a "pervert."



Xu is known for his performance in a popular Chinese speech competition program, where he placed third.



Xu has responded thrice on his Sina Weibo since the rumors began to spread, including a video post claiming "pure vicious defamation," and that he would "find out who is behind this."



Xu's lawyer said he would rather not provide details as they might "prejudice judicial fairness," thepaper.cn reported.





